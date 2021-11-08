Select Page

Hong Kong – Sixteen more nomination forms for Legislative Council General Election received today

Nov 8, 2021 | International

*************************************************************************************


     A total of 16 nomination forms for the 2021 Legislative Council General Election were received today (November 6) by the Returning Officers for the 10 geographical constituencies, the 28 functional constituencies and the Election Committee constituency.

     This brings to 97 the total number of nomination forms received since the start of the nomination period on October 30. The nomination period will continue until November 12.

     The number of nomination forms received for each geographical constituency is as follows:
 

Geographical constituencyNo. of nomination forms received todayCumulative total
Hong Kong Island East13
Hong Kong Island West03
Kowloon East01
Kowloon West01
Kowloon Central03
New Territories South East01
New Territories North03
New Territories North West11
New Territories South West02
New Territories North East12
Total320

 
     The number of nomination forms received for each functional constituency is as follows:
 

Functional constituencyNo. of nomination forms received todayCumulative total
Heung Yee Kuk01
Agriculture and fisheries01
Insurance02
Transport02
Education00
Legal00
Accountancy01
Medical and health services01
Engineering01
Architectural, surveying, planning and landscape00
Labour14
Social welfare02
Real estate and construction00
Tourism02
Commercial (first)01
Commercial (second)11
Commercial (third)01
Industrial (first)00
Industrial (second)02
Finance01
Financial services02
Sports, performing arts, culture and publication02
Import and export01
Textiles and garment02
Wholesale and retail02
Technology and innovation02
Catering02
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region deputies to the National People’s Congress, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and representatives of relevant national organisations02
Total238

 
     The number of nomination forms received today for the Election Committee constituency is 11 and the cumulative total number is 39.
 
     Particulars of the nominees received today will be uploaded to the election website (www.elections.gov.hk).