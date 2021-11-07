PM speaks to Tamil Nadu CM about heavy rainfall in parts of the state

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru M K Stalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Shri Modi has also assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.”

தமிழக முதல்வர் திரு @mkstalin உடன் பேசினேன். மாநிலத்தின் சில பகுதிகளில் கனமழை பெய்து வரும் நிலைமை குறித்து ஆலோசித்தேன். மீட்பு மற்றும் நிவாரணப் பணிகளில் நடுவன் அரசால் முடிந்த எல்லா உதவிகளையும் அளிப்பதாக உறுதியளித்தேன். அனைவரின் நலன் மற்றும் பாதுகாப்புக்காக நான் வேண்டுகிறேன். — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

