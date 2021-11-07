Indian Panorama Announces Official Selection for 52nd IFFI, 2021

International Film Festival of India announces the selection of films for the Indian Panorama section to be screened during its 52nd edition in Goa.
The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, from November 20- 28, 2021. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the 9 days long film festival in Goa.
The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.
The selection Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature, and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films.
Feature Films
A total of 24 Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the package of Feature Films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.
The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker and actor, Shri S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:
- Shri Rajendra Hegde, Audiographer
- Shri Makhonmani Mongsaba, Filmmaker
- Shri Vinod Anupama, Film Critic
- Ms. Jayashree Bhattcharya, Filmmaker
- Shri Gyan Sahay, Cinematographer
- Shri Prasantanu Mohapatra, Cinematographer
- Shri Hemendra Bhatia, Actor/ Writer/ Filmmaker
- Shri Asim Bose, Cinematographer
- Shri Pramod Pawar, Actor & Filmmaker
- Shri Manjunath T S, Cinematographer
- Shri Malay Ray, Filmmaker
- Shri Parag Chhapekar, Filmmaker/Journalist
List of 24 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:
S.No.
Title of the Film
Language
Director
KALKOKKHO
Bengali
Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti
NITANTOI SAHAJ SARAL
Bengali
Satrabit Paul
ABHIJAAN
Bengali
Parambrata Chattopadhyay
MANIKBABUR MEGH
Bengali
Abhinandan Banerjee
SIJOU
Bodo
Vishal P Chaliha
SEMKHOR
Dimasa
Aimee Baruah
21st TIFFIN
Gujarati
Vijaygiri Bava
EIGHT DOWN TOOFAAN MAIL
Hindi
Akriti Singh
ALPHA BETA GAMMA
Hindi
Shankar Srikumar
DOLLU
Kannada
Sagar Puranik
TALEDANDA
Kannada
Praveen Krupakar
ACT-1978
Kannada
Manjunatha S. (Mansore)
NEELI HAKKI
Kannada
Ganesh Hegde
NIRAYE THATHAKALULLA MARAM
Malayalam
Jayaraj
SUNNY
Malayalam
Ranjith Sankar
ME VASANTRAO
Marathi
Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari
BITTERSWEET
Marathi
Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
GODAVARI
Marathi
Nikhil Mahajan
FUNERAL
Marathi
Vivek Rajendra Dubey
NIWAAS
Marathi
Mehul Agaja
BOOMBA RIDE
Mishing
Biswajeet Bora
BHAGAVADAJJUKAM
Sanskrit
Yadu Vijayakrishnan
KOOZHANGAL
Tamil
Vinothraj P S
NATYAM
Telugu
Revanth Kumar Korukonda
Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021 is the film Semkhor (Dimasa) directed by Ms. Aimee Baruah.
Non-Feature Films
Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segments of Indian Film Industry.
The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary Filmmaker Shri S. Nallamuthu. The Jury constituted of the following Members:
- Shri Akashaditya Lama, Filmmaker
- Shri Sibanu Borah, Documentary Filmmaker
- Shri Suresh Sharma, Film producer
- Shri Subrat Jyoti Neog, Film Critic
- Ms. Manisha Kulshreshtha, Writer
- Shri Atul Gangwar, Writer
Selected from a diverse pool of 203 contemporary Indian non-feature films, the package of films exemplifies the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.
A total of 20 Non-Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI.
List of 20 Non-Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:
S.No.
Title of the Film
Language
Director
Veerangana
Assamese
Kishore Kalita
Naad – The Sound
Bengali
Abhijit A. Paul
Sainbari To Sandeshkhali
Bengali
Sanghamitra Chaudhuri
Badal Sircar & the Alternative Theatre
English
Ashok Viswanathan
Ved…The Visionary
English
Rajiv Parkash
Surmounting Challenges
English
Satish Pande
Sunpat
Garhwali
Rahul Rawat
The Spell of Purple
Gujarati
Prachee Bajania
Bharat, Prakriti Ka Balak
Hindi
Dr. Deepika Kothari & Ramji Om
Teen Adhyay
Hindi
Subash Sahoo
Bablu Babylon Se
Hindi
Abhijeet Sarthi
The Knocker
Hindi
Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
Ganga-Putra
Hindi
Jai Prakash
Gajra
Hindi
Vineet Sharma
Jugalbandi
Hindi
Chetan Bhakuni
Pabung Syam
Manipuri
Haobam Paban Kumar
Murmurs of the Jungle
Marathi
Sohil Vaidya
Backstage
Oriya
Lipka Singh Darai
Witch
Santali
Jackie R. Bala
Sweet Biriyani
Tamil
Jeyachandra Hashmi
Jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2021 is Ved…The Visionary (English) directed by Shri Rajiv Parkash.
*****
SS
(Release ID: 1769681)
Visitor Counter : 817