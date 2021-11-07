Select Page

Indian Panorama Announces Official Selection for 52nd IFFI, 2021

Nov 7, 2021 | Business

International Film Festival of India announces the selection of films for the Indian Panorama section to be screened during its 52nd edition in Goa.

The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, from November 20- 28, 2021. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the 9 days long film festival in Goa.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

The selection Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature, and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films.

Feature Films

A total of 24 Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the package of Feature Films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker and actor, Shri S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

  1. Shri Rajendra Hegde, Audiographer
  2. Shri Makhonmani Mongsaba, Filmmaker
  3. Shri Vinod Anupama, Film Critic
  4. Ms. Jayashree Bhattcharya, Filmmaker
  5. Shri Gyan Sahay, Cinematographer
  6. Shri Prasantanu Mohapatra, Cinematographer
  7. Shri Hemendra Bhatia, Actor/ Writer/ Filmmaker
  8. Shri Asim Bose, Cinematographer
  9. Shri Pramod Pawar, Actor & Filmmaker
  10. Shri Manjunath T S, Cinematographer
  11. Shri Malay Ray, Filmmaker
  12. Shri Parag Chhapekar, Filmmaker/Journalist

List of 24 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

S.No.

Title of the Film

Language

Director

  1.  

KALKOKKHO

Bengali

Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti

  1.  

NITANTOI SAHAJ SARAL

Bengali

Satrabit Paul

  1.  

ABHIJAAN

Bengali

Parambrata Chattopadhyay

  1.  

MANIKBABUR MEGH

Bengali

Abhinandan Banerjee

  1.  

SIJOU

Bodo

Vishal P Chaliha

  1.  

SEMKHOR

Dimasa

Aimee Baruah

  1.  

21st  TIFFIN

Gujarati

Vijaygiri Bava

  1.  

EIGHT DOWN TOOFAAN MAIL

Hindi

Akriti Singh

  1.  

ALPHA BETA GAMMA

Hindi

Shankar Srikumar

  1.  

DOLLU

Kannada

Sagar Puranik

  1.  

TALEDANDA

Kannada

Praveen Krupakar

  1.  

ACT-1978

Kannada

Manjunatha S. (Mansore)

  1.  

NEELI HAKKI

Kannada

Ganesh Hegde

  1.  

NIRAYE THATHAKALULLA MARAM

Malayalam

Jayaraj

  1.  

SUNNY

Malayalam

Ranjith Sankar

  1.  

ME VASANTRAO

Marathi

Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari

  1.  

BITTERSWEET       

Marathi

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

  1.  

GODAVARI

Marathi

Nikhil Mahajan

  1.  

FUNERAL

Marathi

Vivek Rajendra Dubey

  1.  

NIWAAS

Marathi

Mehul Agaja

  1.  

BOOMBA RIDE

Mishing

Biswajeet Bora

  1.  

BHAGAVADAJJUKAM

Sanskrit

Yadu Vijayakrishnan

  1.  

KOOZHANGAL

Tamil

Vinothraj P S

  1.  

NATYAM

Telugu

Revanth Kumar Korukonda

Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021 is the film Semkhor (Dimasa) directed by Ms. Aimee Baruah.

Non-Feature Films

Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segments of Indian Film Industry.

The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary Filmmaker Shri S. Nallamuthu. The Jury constituted of the following Members:

  1. Shri Akashaditya Lama, Filmmaker
  2. Shri Sibanu Borah, Documentary Filmmaker
  3. Shri Suresh Sharma, Film producer
  4. Shri Subrat Jyoti Neog, Film Critic
  5. Ms. Manisha Kulshreshtha, Writer
  6. Shri Atul Gangwar, Writer

Selected from a diverse pool of 203 contemporary Indian non-feature films, the package of films exemplifies the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

A total of 20 Non-Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI.

List of 20 Non-Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

S.No.

Title of the Film

Language

Director

  1.  

Veerangana

Assamese

Kishore Kalita

  1.  

Naad – The Sound

Bengali

Abhijit A. Paul

  1.  

Sainbari To Sandeshkhali

Bengali

Sanghamitra Chaudhuri

  1.  

Badal Sircar & the Alternative Theatre

English

Ashok Viswanathan

  1.  

Ved…The Visionary

English

Rajiv Parkash

  1.  

Surmounting Challenges

English

Satish Pande

  1.  

Sunpat

Garhwali

Rahul Rawat

  1.  

The Spell of Purple

Gujarati

Prachee Bajania

  1.  

Bharat, Prakriti Ka Balak

Hindi

Dr. Deepika Kothari & Ramji Om

  1.  

Teen Adhyay

Hindi

Subash Sahoo

  1.  

Bablu Babylon Se

Hindi

Abhijeet Sarthi

  1.  

The Knocker

Hindi

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

  1.  

Ganga-Putra

Hindi

Jai Prakash

  1.  

Gajra

Hindi

Vineet Sharma

  1.  

Jugalbandi

Hindi

Chetan Bhakuni

  1.  

Pabung Syam

Manipuri

Haobam Paban Kumar

  1.  

Murmurs of the Jungle

Marathi

Sohil Vaidya

  1.  

Backstage

Oriya

Lipka Singh Darai

  1.  

Witch

Santali

Jackie R. Bala

  1.  

Sweet Biriyani

Tamil

Jeyachandra Hashmi

Jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2021 is Ved…The Visionary (English) directed by Shri Rajiv Parkash.

