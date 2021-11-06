Zeroid the #1 Dermocosmetic Brand in South Korea Launches Pimprove Foaming Cleanser for Challenged Skin

Zeroid, K-Beauty’s leading skincare company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable spa and clinic-level skincare at home, has long been a brand available only through hospitals and doctor’s offices in South Korea but found its way into the daily skin care routines of celebrities such as K-pop boy due to its intensive clinical blend of patented ingredients that restore the skin barrier’s natural luster. Recently, Zeroid added Pimprove Foaming Cleanser to its Pimprove line of challenged skin.

A gentle, soap-free cleanser that gently lifts dirt and excess oil without stripping crucial moisture from an already-compromised skin barrier. Zeroid Primprove Foaming cleanser is free of all known skin irritants and contains only ingredients that pass high safety grades and have been clinically-proven.

“We added the foam cleanser to the Primprove line because challenged skin, often in the form of combination skin and acne-prone skin types need the most gentle cleansing,” explained Dr. Raymond Park, CEO and developer of Zeroid. “Contrary to a belief that oily skin needs to be stripped of the excess oils, doing so can strip out too much hydration damage the skin barrier structure, making it less able to hold in hydration and thus overdrying the skin. We formulated Primprove Foaming Cleanser to clean skin and at the same time retain a crucial balance in the skin barrier, or to help rebuild and already-compromised barrier.”

MLE ® with ceramide 9S has a similar structure to the skin barrier and helps protect and strengthen that skin barrier. Defensamide ® helps the production of anti-microbial peptides that act like the body’s natural anti-biotic and to aid in improving and reinforcing the functions of the skin barrier and the self-defense system. ADfence-P ™ is known to calm extremely sensitive and irritated skin and also slows down sebum production, helping to prevent break outs and irritation, and Restomide which acts as an anti-redness agent. It help calm very sensitive skin. Zinc PCA helps slow down sebum production to keep irritations to a minimum.

More details and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.