Bari Life introduces all-in-one bariatric supplement to prevent patient vitamin deficiencies

Dr. Stephen Boyce, bariatric surgeon and founder of Bari Life Bariatric Supplements, LLC is changing the bariatric vitamin industry.

“I saw bariatrics patients coming into the bariatric center that didn’t have access to or couldn’t afford the right bariatric vitamins,” said Boyce.

While many bariatric centers recommend multivitamins to their bariatric patients, they are often not covered by insurance, can cost $100+ per month out of pocket and require the patient to purchase 3-6 different supplements.

“I knew that the supplement regimen we were asking our patients to follow was not sustainable. They needed a solution that they could stick to for the rest of their lives. A sustainable bariatric vitamin plan is the only way to maintain good health for the long-term.”

That’s when Dr. Boyce developed Bari Life’s all-in-one bariatric multivitamin, The Complete Bariatric Vitamin Formula – a single bottle bariatric-specific multivitamin with calcium & iron. Created to meet the rigorous guidelines set by the ASMBS, it contains all the recommended daily amounts for iron, calcium and vitamins A, D, E, K and more in one single bottle starting at $29.99 per month.

“By combining all of my patient’s vitamin & mineral needs into one single supplement compliance increased significantly and, as a result, vitamin & mineral deficiencies were less common.”

Patients have reported significant health benefits by taking bari life bariatric supplements, including an overall better feeling of well-being and energy. Bari Life’s Complete Bariatric Vitamin Formula is available at www.barilife.com and costs $29.99 for a one-month supply.

About Dr. Stephen Boyce

Dr. Stephen Boyce is a bariatric surgeon, Medical Director at Tennova Bariatric Surgery Center and founder of Bari Life Bariatric Supplements. Dr. Boyce has been specializing in bariatric surgery for over 25 years and has performed over 7,500 bariatric procedures.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Bari Life. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.