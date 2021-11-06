The Horse Studio Soundstage Expansion

Multi-media industry hub, The Horse Studio Inc., located in the Mohawk region of the New York State Film program, announces the new offering of their services of New York State Film and TV Qualified Production Facilities (QPFs).

Availability of a 60′ x 190′ soundstage offers productions participating in the New York State Film Tax Credit Program the opportunity to shoot on a certified soundstage at this Qualified Production Facility.

A unique blend of enterprising facilities are included at the soundstage location that encompass glamping locations with resource “fixing”; full RV/trailer connectivity for 30 amp electric/sewer, etc.; on site professional horse “wranglers” with expertise in English riding; horse models and riding talent.

Additionally, the location offers 80+ acres of breathtaking views from its location 2500+ above sea level, with open fields, woodlands with a south facing rolling landscape.

Local accommodations include national award winning hotels such as The Roxbury Experience, B&B and Airbnb options and the usual chain hotels. Catering services are available from a myriad of vendors, in addition to celebrated regional restaurants and cafes in the local village of Stamford. The village of Stamford, once heralded as, “The Queen of the Catskills,” is currently enjoying a cultural resurgence and offers foodie delights, activities and and backdrops for the discerning director.

More information will be published shortly across The Horse Studio social media platforms and a new website with metrics and further details are slated for launch December 2021.