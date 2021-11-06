Keegan Ferrell, from NBC’s the Voice, Returns Home to Fort Wayne for a Musical Performance

The Pointe Church announced today that Keegan Ferrell will be joining them on stage for a special worship experience on November 21, 2021 at all three of their Sunday services. Keegan Ferrell is a Fort Wayne native who attended and served at The Pointe Church for 3 years prior to his big break on Season 20 of NBC’s The Voice. As a young musician, he led worship on Sunday mornings and headed up a worship band for the organization’s kid’s summer camp programs in preparation for his aspiring career as a big-time musician. Join The Pointe Church and Keegan Ferrell as they re-kindle their long, storied relationship on-stage on November 21st, 2021 at 9:00, 10:15, and 11:30 AM.

The Pointe Church

Chris Clark

260-432-0000

thepointechurch.net Contact

