Join TikTok for a month of #RnBvibes, with Khalid, Summer Walker, Normani, and more

As the weather gets colder and cuffing season approaches, theres no better time to get cozy and listen to your favorite R&B jams. For the whole month of November, were celebrating all things R&B, with LIVEs from your favorite artists, guest playlists, and the featured #RnBvibes hashtag that allows fans to show their appreciation for the music.

The month of #RnBvibes kick off in earnest on Friday (11/5) with a LIVE Q&A with Summer Walker, in which she will answer questions about her new album Still Over It, releasing the same day.

Summer Walker is merely the first of many LIVE streams from some of todays biggest R&B stars: TikTok will host an intimate LIVE performance from Khalid, on November 12th, featuring new songs from his upcoming album, and on November 24th, Normani will go LIVE and pay tribute to all her fans who made the #WildSideChallenge a success. Beyond that, look out for an upcoming Sound-Off from JoJo on November 10th, AfroBeat Superstar Tiwa Savage on November 17th and a LIVE from Kehlani on November 19th.

Along with the star-studded series of TikTok LIVEs, weve created five brand new playlists, highlighted on the Sounds page of the app. From classic soul to modern moods, the new playlists provide a overview of the past, present, and future of R&B. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for guest-curated playlists from R&B experts Alicia Keys, Mario, and Silk Sonic.

Please join us in celebrating one of our favorite genres and show appreciation for our favorite artists by using the hashtag #RnBvibes.