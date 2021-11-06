Reflect America Fellowship applications are open!

.

During the 12-month fellowship, the Reflect America fellow will work with journalists across the content divisions to find, cultivate and vet sources who are often missing from media coverage, ensuring that those voices make it into NPRs news programs on the air, in podcasts and across all digital platforms. The fellow will spend the final three months of the fellowship reporting with one of NPRs news teams.

Past Reflect America fellows have left a huge mark on our stories and interviews over the last three years, said Chief Diversity Officer Keith Woods. Theyve found new sources, coached fellow journalists, set up methods for tracking sources and joined in on company-wide efforts to make source diversity a regular part of what we do.

NPRs first two fellows  Pien Huang and Ashish Valentine  both now work fulltime in the newsroom. Huang covers domestic health on the NPR Science Desk, and Valentine is a producer on the afternoon newsmagazine All Things Considered. Current fellow Miranda Mazariegos is completing the second of four rotations working with Weekend All Things Considered.

The Reflect America Fellowship builds on eight years of work to help NPR look and sound like America. In 2013, the network began tracking the race, ethnicity, gender and geographic location of its news sources on its two largest shows, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. NPR found that its sources were overwhelmingly white, male and located on the East and West coasts. And while NPR has made steady progress, more recent studies have found ongoing challenges.

Designed for an early- or mid-career journalist who wants to work and grow in one of the nations most dynamic newsrooms, the Reflect America Fellowship is one of three fellowships offered by NPR. The others are the Kroc Fellowship, a year-long program to train the next generation of public media journalists, and the Above the Fray Fellowship, dedicated to covering under-reported international stories.

The Reflect America Fellowship is a paid, full-time position that runs from August 2022 to August 2023. For more information, go to the Reflect America FAQ.

About NPR

NPRs rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day  on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public  one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international bureaus, NPR and its Member Stations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners can find NPR by tuning in to their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), and now its easy to listen to our stories on smart speaker devices. Ask your smart speaker to, Play NPR, and youll be tuned into your local Member stations live stream. Your speaker can also access NPR podcasts, NPR One, NPR News Now, and the Visual Newscast is available for screened speakers. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.