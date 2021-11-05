Matcha Design Awarded Four Prestigious Davey Awards

Matcha Design, a full-service creative company known for their creative design solutions to complex branding challenges, brought home four prestigious awards from the 2021 International Davey Awards. The 17th annual Davey Awards accepted submissions from over 2,000 small design companies worldwide and chose winners who showed great design skill despite a small team and small budget.

The award’s name comes from the parable of David and Goliath where a clever man defeats a giant with his creativity and with rather than his strength. Recipients of the Davey award embody the spirit of David from this parable, using their wit and ingenuity to defeat large design challenges. The Davey awards are overseen and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an organization that brings together professionals from many sectors of the art world.

Matcha Design’s logo design for HalcyIT brought home the gold award for corporate identity logos this year. HalcyIT is a Tulsa Oklahoma-based IT company that focuses on providing IT services to the medical industry. They provide security-first tech support to help medical facilities stay on top of changing technological requirements. The cool colour palette and angular design emphasized that HalcyIT is on the cutting edge of the field of medical technology.

Matcha Design was awarded the silver award for Integrated Campaign Promotional & Branding for Consolidated SKO’s Virtual Conference. This campaign promoted a virtual conference and provided easy-to-access information about the conference. They created an adaptable design for the conference that could easily be placed on a variety of products and platforms.

The Davey Awards presented Matcha Design with another silver award, this one in General Consumer Products/Service Website, for their work with fixthewifi.com. They supported fixthewifi.com in their website design, creating an easy-to-use, interactive website that led the customers through a series of options for professional wifi help.

The final Davey Award that Matcha Design received this year was a silver award for General Corporate Communications Website. They were awarded this accolade for their work with OkChiller.com. OkChiller is an Oklahoma-based commercial HVAC company that needed someone to design and maintain their website for them. The Davey Awards appreciated this site because it was easy to navigate and aesthetically pleasing.

“We are honoured that the Davey Awards recognized us four times this year. It is a privilege to compete with such a prestigious field of applicants from around the world.” – Chris Lo, President of Matcha Design, Tulsa, OK

About Matcha Design

Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, our award-winning practices prove our philosophy; our clients aren’t numbers, they’re relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.