National Urban League President Shares Personal Tribute with The Family of Colin Powell

Nov 5, 2021 | Business

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, who heads to Washington, D.C. on Friday for the funeral of former Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell, shared a heartfelt tribute to his widow in a personal letter to the Powell family.

One thing is certain; his family was the focus of his life, and you were the anchor of his heart, Morial wrote to Gen. Powells wife, Alma, and their family. This has always been clear to me whenever I see photographs of the two of you together.

Morial included a copy of his syndicated weekly column, To Be Equal, for October 21: National Urban League Mourns Gen. Colin Powell: A Man Of Principle, Courage And Strength.

He was a Black trailblazer who resisted being defined by race, but never forgetting what his achievements and status meant to those who came after him, Morial wrote in the column. He will be remembered as a man of principle, courage, and strength, who never wavered in his determination to hold America to the highest standards, and as a role model whose life story will inspire generations of public servants who put the interests of the nation above party affiliation.

Morial and his wife, CBS News correspondent and CBS Saturday Morning co-anchor Michelle Miller, will attend Gen. Powells funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Friday afternoon.

Gen. Powell was a longtime friend and supporter of the National Urban League, receiving the Leagues Humanitarian Award in 2009 for his exemplary global leadership during his career as a soldier, statesman and diplomat. A consistent and generous contributor to the National Urban League for many years, he served on the National Urban Leagues Honorary Centennial Committee and was a key supporter of I Am Empowered, an initiative to eliminate racial gaps in housing, education, employment, and healthcare.