Canada – Minister Joly speaks with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today had her first bilateral call as Foreign Minister with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

November 3, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Minister Joly thanked Secretary Blinken for his congratulatory words on her appointment and said that she looks forward to continuing to build on Canada’s strong partnership with the United States. She also welcomed the confirmation by the U.S. Senate of the new U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen.

Minister Joly affirmed her commitment to furthering the implementation of the Road Map for a Renewed United States-Canada Partnership, which was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden in February 2021. She noted that the forthcoming Summit for Democracy and co-operation on protecting and strengthening democracy, notably online hate, are among her immediate priorities.

Minister Joly conveyed Canada’s gratitude to the United States for its support in the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. She stressed that the two countries need to continue co-operating on issues related to China and the Indo-Pacific.

Minister Joly and Secretary Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan and their countries’ continued coordinated efforts to secure safe passage for Canadians, foreign nationals and Afghans.

Minister Joly welcomed the United States’ reopening of its land and ferry border ports of entry to fully vaccinated Canadians on November 8, as well as U.S. recognition of mixed vaccinations. She also reiterated that it is critically important to reinforce Canada-U.S. supply chain security and strengthen our deeply interconnected and mutually beneficial economic relationship.

Minister Joly reiterated Canada’s commitment to working constructively with the United States on the Line 5 issue under the auspices of the 1977 Treaty and stressed the importance of this infrastructure for Canada. She also raised concerns about the United States’ current consideration of tax credits for electric vehicles. She affirmed that, as close partners with deeply integrated supply chains, particularly in the automotive sector, Canada and the United States must work together to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Minister Joly and Secretary Blinken concluded the meeting by stating that they look forward to further opportunities to advance the historic alliance and steadfast friendship enjoyed by their two countries and realize the full potential of the relationship.

