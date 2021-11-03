Precisely Strengthens its Dynamic Weather Offering Through the Acquisition of Anchor Point

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announced it has acquired Anchor Point Group, LLC, a provider of wildfire data, modeling, and related professional services. Anchor Points wildfire data will be part of the Precisely Dynamic Weather offering, which enables customers to mitigate risk through access to real-time, forecasted and historical weather data.

Anchor Point, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and the industry leader for wildfire modeling, develops and supports risk-based wildland fire solutions from planning through implementation. Its core focus is wildland fire risk assessment for the protection of homes, communities and infrastructure. Anchor Point uses cutting-edge fire science and fire modeling techniques to provide risk assessments, which yield the highest caliber fire management solutions on the market.

The past few years have seen a dramatic increase in wildfires not only in the U.S. but globally, said Dan Adams, Senior Vice President of Data Strategy at Precisely. Through the addition of Anchor Point, were able to help our customers make faster, data-driven decisions as they react to the impact of these wildfires. And, in the future, we anticipate offering insurers and property owners real-time wildfire warnings as well as consumer wildfire risk reports for properties to help better protect communities against these impending threats.

By marrying one of the worlds best location databases with wildfire data, Precisely will enable a higher level of accuracy, planning and, ultimately, cost savings for insurers, public infrastructure managers, telecom providers and more. Precisely customers will now be able to enrich data with information on wildfire risk for actionable insights, including better understanding of wildfire behavior as well as the likelihood of potential losses. A few examples of how industries will benefit:

Insurance: Identifying underestimated property risk due to wildfire

Property technology: Understanding wildfire risk for property valuation

Telecom: Understanding potential impact of wildfires on cell tower placement

Since our founding more than two decades ago, we have been committed to helping protect and preserve communities by offering the highest level of service and solutions when it comes to wildfire modeling, said Rod Moraga, CEO, Anchor Point, LLC. As part of Precisely, were able to extend our reach while offering an extra level of accuracy to customers through Preciselys unparalleled location data.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy and consistency in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 97 of the Fortune 100. Preciselys data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

About Anchor Point

Founded in Boulder, Colorado in 1999, Anchor Point develops science-based wildland fire risk models to identify solutions and support business decisions. Our core focus is wildland fire risk assessment for the protection of homes, communities and infrastructure. We use cutting-edge fire science and fire modeling techniques to provide quality assessments, which yield the highest caliber fire management solutions available today.