Scotsman Guide Ranks Catlin Capital, Inc.’s Jason Catlin as Washington State #1 Mortgage Broker

Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, released its 12th annual Top Originators rankings on April 1. Scotsman released its first Top Mortgage Broker Ranking September 2021.

Jason Catlin was ranked among entries from more than 6,000 mortgage professionals across the country. To be eligible for initial consideration in Scotsman Guide’s Top Originators rankings, originators must have had at least $40 million in loan volume or 100 closed home loans for the 2020 calendar year. After receiving submissions, Scotsman Guide required written verification of top entrants’ volume data from a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer at the originator’s company or a similar source.

Co-Owners Jason Catlin and Michael Sanborn MLO 53403 have built their business model around transparency with interest rates and fees always available on www.CatlinCapital.com for clients to shop and compare. With total 2020 loan volume of $331 million, Catlin Capital offers loans in WA, OR, CA, and CO.

For more than 25 years, Scotsman Guide Media has helped mortgage originators and lenders expand their businesses by growing their financing networks and staying informed about market news, trends and data. The monthly Residential and Commercial editions of Scotsman Guide are the top resource for tens of thousands of originators seeking insights into the topics that matter to them most.

For more information, call 509-242-7880.