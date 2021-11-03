Canada – Minister Champagne travels to the United States and Mexico

Ottawa, Ontario
The Honourable François-Phillipe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be travelling to Washington, D.C., and Monterrey, Mexico, to meet with his American and Mexican counterparts, as well as with stakeholders across sectors of the economy. The Minister will discuss opportunities for partnership and growth as the world moves toward a sustainable, post-pandemic economic recovery and will also highlight opportunities for investments in Canada.
Washington, D.C.
Dates: November 2 to 4, 2021
Monterrey, Mexico
Dates: November 5 to 6, 2021
