The Walk To End Alzheimer’s Partnership

November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, a time to bring focus to this devastating disease that has impacted over 6 million Americans currently living with the condition. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative brain condition, the most common form of dementia, which causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior.

Alzheimer’s is progressive, which means that it worsens over time. Over time, individuals that are affected by Alzheimer’s lose the ability to carry on conversations or show appropriate responses to their environment and routines. The progression of this disease is unpredictable and steals memories and love from those it strikes.

Alzheimer’s is the only disease among the top 10 causes of death in America that cannot be prevented, cured, or even slowed. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, but it doesn’t have to be. Although there is no cure for this horrible disease, there is a global effort to find better ways to treat the disease, delay the onset of the disease, prevent it from developing, and find a cure for those who have the disease.

To assist in this worldwide effort, Vintage Solutions and the Walk To End Alzheimer’s of Central Ohio have partnered together to help find a cure! In part, Vintage Solutions have launched their Save The Memories campaign. For the month of November, Vintage Solutions will donate 50% of their Fit&Scan! Digitizing box sales to the Walk To End Alzheimer’s of Central Ohio.

Photos and home movies fade with time and it can be hard to remember the small details of things. Vintage Solutions will help you bring those memories back by digitizing them. Easily share your memories with your loved ones to help keep the memories alive for generations to come. The Fit&Scan Digitizing Box is simple to use, what fits in the box gets digitized.

The Alzheimer’s Association was founded in 1980 by a group of family caregivers and individuals who recognized the need for an organization that would unite them, provide support to those facing this disease – from diagnosis through caregiving responsibilities.

Today, the Association is reaching millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For over 40 years The Alzheimer’s Association has been dedicated to promoting research into a cure for this disease as well as providing education and training for health care professionals, support services to those living with the disease and their caregivers, scientific efforts advancing treatments, and a cure, outreach to the medical community including the development of practice standards, and participation in public policy initiatives.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Hundreds of thousands of people are involved with the cause nationwide. The Alzheimer’s Association provides education and training for health care professionals, support services to those living with the disease and their caregivers, scientific efforts advancing treatments and a cure, outreach to the medical community including the development of practice standards, and participation in public policy initiatives.

Don’t let the silence be your voice – show support for those living with it Alzheimer’s by purchasing a Vintage Solutions Fit&Scan! Digitizing Box or by donating to the Alzheimers Association directly by going to alz.org/dontate

To learn more about The Walk To End Alzheimer’s or the Alzheimer’s Association how you can help: https://www.alz.org

To learn more about Vintage Solutions, Fit&Scan! Digitizing Boxes or to purchase a box, please visit www.mymemoriesaresafe.com

About Vintage Solutions

Vintage Solutions helps people reconnect with their loved ones through photos, home movies, and other memorabilia by providing scanning services at affordable prices. We’re a small family-owned business located in Columbus, Ohio and we are passionate about preserving family memories for generations to come.

​

When Jaycee McCain’s grandmother passed away, his family wanted copies of photos, home movies and some of her hand written cook books. Jaycee was considered the ”tech” guy in the family so the responsibility fell on him. Vintage Solutions was born shortly after with the goal of helping other families reconnect with the past using current technology.

​

“I want to help renew memories for families and help bring a sense of peace. There is nothing more special than looking through old photos, seeing a loved one’s writing or hearing their voice once more.”



-Jaycee McCain

​

Remember the good times.



Bring them back.



Digitize them.