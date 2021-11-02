Sports Back Pain Doctor in Plano TX Dr. Scott Kutz Tackles Important Issues Regarding Back Pain Causes

Every time someone steps onto the sports field or into the gym, they face the danger of injuring themselves. Back pain and injuries are among the most frequent, regardless of whether the person is a dedicated and competitive athlete or a weekend adventurer. This source of pain can be a significant burden, resulting in missed playing time and sports-related ailments. Weightlifters, gymnasts, golfers, divers, and football players are among the athletes who are frequently affected by back pain. Muscle strain and a herniated disc are two of the most prevalent back pain causes. Nonsurgical therapy is effective for over 80% of persons suffering from back pain. When physical therapy, medicines, and spinal injections fail to cure pain, surgery is the only choice left.

One of the most effective and safe back pain sports injuries treatments is Anterior lumbar interbody fusion because it enables greater spinal imbalance correction with better long-term consequences. ALIF is a procedure used to address disc issues in the lower back. Fusion is the joining of two or more bones to halt uncomfortable mobility and restore their alignment. Numerous research studies in medical publications show that ALIF surgery produces 87-97 percent satisfactory or outstanding outcomes. The primary concept is to fuse the problematic vertebrae to recover into a single, solid bone. This anterior technique, which replaces the conventional and painful back entrance, has several advantages. Most importantly, it provides the surgeon with a less blocked path to the injured disc and reduces tissue injury to the spine. This minimally invasive technique results in reduced discomfort, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery.

Because of their intense activity levels and eagerness to return to sporting events, the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas highlights the importance of a unique treatment technique while treating athletes. A cutting-edge minimally invasive surgical procedure enables athletes to have safer surgery and recover much more quickly if surgery is necessary. According to research, ALIF surgery is a viable option for those who lead active lives. As a result, a well-known golfer underwent ALIF surgery in 2017. He experienced back spasms, terrible pain, and sciatica, but the ALIF treatment enabled him to return to the Masters’ Tournament in 2019 and win it with elegance and dignity.

Sports Back Pain Doctor in Plano TX Dr. Scott Kutz is well-known for treating and relieving back pain concerns with ultra-advance technology. The surgical team at Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas has years of clinical experience in cutting-edge treatments like ALIFs. They will work with patients to minimize their lower back pain and get them back on the field through hands-on treatment. Furthermore, their award-winning surgeon, Dr. Kutz, is a specialist in treating spinal abnormalities. One of his ultimate aims is to establish a one-of-a-kind and highly professional setting that provides a full spectrum of spine care treatments in a comfortable, contemporary environment.

