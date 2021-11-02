Swiflearn’s Webinar on VEDIC MATHS

For all of you, we have got the first time ever Vedic maths session where you can experience-
1- The tips and hacks of solving maths in fractions of seconds
2- Observe patterns and discover the joy of solving mathematical problems
3- Various activities and math games
4- A super trained tutor to guide you and make learning interesting
So what are you waiting for? Dont miss the chance. We have limited slots available.
Benefits of VEDIC MATHS
– Reduce the number of steps required to solve problems
– Sharpen Calculation skills & Increase concentration
– Saves time & helps in scoring more in future competitive exams
– Complex problems can be done using simple formulae or sutras.
– Simple and one line approach
– Super fast methods along with quick cross-checking methods.
– Keep your brain fit.
