Swiflearn’s Webinar on VEDIC MATHS

For all of you, we have got the first time ever Vedic maths session where you can experience-

1- The tips and hacks of solving maths in fractions of seconds

2- Observe patterns and discover the joy of solving mathematical problems

3- Various activities and math games

4- A super trained tutor to guide you and make learning interesting



Benefits of VEDIC MATHS

– Reduce the number of steps required to solve problems



– Sharpen Calculation skills & Increase concentration



– Saves time & helps in scoring more in future competitive exams



– Complex problems can be done using simple formulae or sutras.



– Simple and one line approach



– Super fast methods along with quick cross-checking methods.



– Keep your brain fit.

