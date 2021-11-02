Spacelord Unveil Third Album, False Dawn, With AI-Created Cover Art

“I love that this art feels powerful even though its creator had no way to imbue it with meaning, or really any concept of meaning at all,” said singer Ed Grabianowski. “As you look at this art, you realize that the responsibility for deciding what it means or represents is entirely on you. Everyone I talk to sees something different in it.”

False Dawn draws together the band’s many influences, from 70s acid rock like Zeppelin and Sabbath to the dark, heavy sound of Soundgarden and Alice in Chains. “Some of the music was written in the days and weeks that followed the death of my brother, while some others were concepts I had wanted to explore for a long while,” said guitarist Rich Root. “We’re taking the personal impressions of all of our influences and amalgamating them into something that makes us feel like the music we love makes us feel.”

“This album is where we’ve really become who we are as songwriters,” said Grabianowski.

Root added, “We’re getting better at unifying and expressing our vision of Spacelord music.”

Spacelord made the Doom Charts with their first two albums, and played both the Descendants of Crom Festival and the Music is Art Festival in 2019. The core songwriting team of Root/Grabianowski embarked on a pandemic-induced remote recording project that evolved into False Dawn. They are available for interviews to discuss writing and recording the album or the development of the AI cover art.

“If you like Corrosion of Conformity, you like Bad Company on steroids, Sasquatch, Spacelord is the kind of band you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh shit, this is pretty cool.'” -John Gist, The Doomed & Stoned Show

“The band utilize everything from the blues through to desert rock to fill out their grooves and boast a vocalist in Grabianowski who could easily hold his own with…names like Plant, Rodgers and Dio!” – Frazer Jones, Desert Psychlist

“Like an unexpected transmission from outer space, this album stopped me in my tracks!” -Pat Harrington, Electric Beard of Doom

“Listen closely — this is that dark and seductively dangerous sinners kind of musical sinistry.” -Leanne Ridgeway, Riff Relevant

Spacelord is:

Ed Grabianowski: vocals, drums



Richard Root: guitars, bass, producer



All songs: Root/Grabianowski

