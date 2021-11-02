Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop person in custody committing self-harm

Correctional officers stop person in custody committing self-harm *****************************************************************



Correctional officers stopped a female person in custody committing self-harm in Lo Wu Correctional Institution today (November 2).

At 9.43am today, the 41-year-old female person in custody was found emotionally unstable, banging her head against the grille gate inside a dayroom. Officers at the scene immediately stopped her and called for reinforcement. The person in custody was found conscious. She was required to be sent to a public hospital for further treatment after receiving examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer.

A clinical psychologist of the department will follow up on the case.

A spokesman for the Correctional Services Department said, “The department uses all possible measures to prevent persons in custody from attempting suicide or self-harm. These measures include administrative arrangements, improvement of institutional facilities, staff training and first aid services.”

The person in custody was sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of false statements in October 2021.