Hong Kong – Interest rate of second interest payment for iBond Series due 2023

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, announces today (November 2) the relevant per annum interest rate for the second interest payment of iBond Series due 2023 (issue mumber 03GB2311R; stock code: 4239) (the Bonds) issued under the Retail Bond Issuance Programme of the Government Bond Programme.



According to the Issue Circular dated October 5, 2020 for the Bonds, the second interest payment of the Bonds is scheduled to be made on November 16, 2021, and the relevant interest rate is scheduled to be determined and announced on November 2, 2021 as the higher of the prevailing Floating Rate and Fixed Rate.



On November 2, 2021, the Floating Rate and Fixed Rate are as follows:



Floating Rate: +1.53 per cent (Annex)

Fixed Rate: +2.00 per cent



Based on the Floating Rate and Fixed Rate set out above, the relevant interest rate for the second interest payment is determined and announced as 2.00 per cent per annum.