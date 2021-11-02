Associated Designs – Detached Garages Offer More Than Just Parking

Over the last few years a trend has emerged for garage plans that incorporate living areas; either for hobby spaces, home offices, or a place for guests or adult children to stay. As a result the design team at Associated Designs has seen a large pick up in the number of clients looking to either customize or create unique outbuildings. We will take a look at 3 best-selling detached garage plans that offer more than just room for cars.

Garage 20-189

Adorned with charming country and farmhouse details this detached garage plan appears to be any other 2 car garage. And the main level floor plan is designed for just that purpose with the added feature of a wash tub. However accessed from the outside under a covered stoop are a set of stairs that run up to a second floor that is built into the roof to keep the overall height of the garage down. Upstairs you’ll find an open studio with a full bathroom, wood stove, a kitchenette complete with small cooktop, under counter refrigerator, and sink. This studio offers an array of options to be used for hobbies and art projects, a spacious home office, guest suite, or space for college age children to live while attending school.

Garage 20-291

This Craftsman style detached garage offers an oversized parking area. Depending on the vehicles up to 4 cars could be stored if parked in tandem. Or the extra room could be used as storage. The covered porch on the side provides a great opportunity to set up some patio furniture for comfortable breaks when working in the yard or for guests staying in the second floor apartment. Accessed from a set of stairs that run up the back of the garage, the living area on the upper floor offers a kitchenette with sink, dishwasher, and space for a full refrigerator. The dishwasher and sink are set in an island that adds to the available counter space and helps to separate the kitchen from the dining area. A delightful display of windows lines the dining room flooding the space with natural light. Around the corner is a full bathroom and loft area.

Garage 20-119

Trimmed with batt and board siding and shingles this deluxe detached garage plan could be finished with either a Craftsman or farmhouse façade. From the street two rollup doors open to reveal the 2 car garage. At the back a set of French doors open to a hobby room which could serve as a spacious storage room. A man door on the left opens into a small entry with coat closet. From the entry there are two doors to the outside and a set of stairs that climb to the upper level apartment. Designed to accommodate tiny home living year round, this apartment is fully loaded. A full kitchen with vaulted ceilings is off the entry with a small utility nook opposite. Through the kitchen the floor plan opens to a vaulted great room complete with cozy fireplace and private balcony. Off the great room is an office which could be furnished as a quant bedroom if sleeping space is preferred. Steps away is a large bathroom with dual vanities along with a separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. The larger bedroom has direct access to the shared bathroom along with a step in closet. This comfortable apartment could be lived in year round or offered to friends and family who visit for longer stretches of time.

