AVTODOM Group of Companies is the official partner of the largest men’s tennis tournament in Russia St. Petersburg Open

The qualifying games for the tournament began on October 24, the main draw started on October 25. In the XXVI International Tennis Tournament St. Petersburg Open was attended by: Andrey Rublev (№5 in the world ranking), Denis Shapovalov (№13 in the world ranking), Roberto Bautista Agut (№18 in the world ranking), Aslan Karatsev (№24 in the world ranking), Karen Khachanov (№ 27 in the world ranking), Alexander Bublik (№36 in the world rating), Taylor Fritz (№39 in the world rating), Ilya Ivashka (№46 in the world rating). The entry list for the men’s tournament in St. Petersburg closed with the 58th number in the world ranking.

The AVTODOM Group of Companies in St. Petersburg unites world car brands under its roof: BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini. AVTODOM provided vehicles for the movement of the athletes of the tournament as part of the partnership.

«We are grateful to the organizers for the opportunity to support the event, which united fans of this beautiful and noble sport. We were pleased to provide the best athletes on the planet with decent premium and luxury cars. All tournament participants demonstrated the highest level of play. We wish them to achieve even more significant results in the future!»  Evgeny Voitenkov, Regional Director of AVTODOM St. Petersburg, shared his impressions.

International tennis tournament St. Petersburg Open of the ATP World Tour series is a continuation of the tennis traditions of Russia. These originate at the end of the 19th century in the town of Lakhta, located on the shores of the Gulf of Finland. The first domestic tennis clubs appeared in St. Petersburg. The first championships were held there. The first heroes of Russian tennis grew up there: the Bray brothers, Mikhail Sumarokov-Elston, Alexander Alenitsyn, and Arthur Macpherson.

###