All-Star Lineup is Revealed for Nearly Sold Out Global Power Tour in Houston, Nov. 12-14

On November 12-14, Black women leaders and CEOs will come together for the ultimate business and luxe weekend at the Global Power Tour in Houston, Texas. With just 10 tickets remaining, the popular two-day event will offer unforgettable masterminds, learning sessions from top leaders and in an unforgettable setting of luxury.

Founded by White House-recognized innovator and founder of the Women CEO Project, Kristi Jackson-Muhammad, the two-day conference will be hosted at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, the only Forbes Five-Star hotel and spa in Texas. As part of the tour’s 30-city stop, Houston will make the 17th event in 2021 and is expected to be the biggest stop yet.

“It is incredible to see the growth of Global Power Tour since its humble beginnings in 2016,” said Jackson-Muhammad. “We are nearly at capacity and I believe this demand is a reflection of the quality experience and learning that we offer guests. Women will not only walk away with new skills and inspiration, but a new set of supporters and friends.”

Each day will bring together powerful and impactful workshops and events to help women master topics on content creation, sales strategy, influencer branding, public relations, online marketing, and more. This year, the conference reveals a new powerhouse lineup of speakers that will join Jackson-Muhammad. Guest speakers include:

JoVynn Evonne Jackson, founder of Jaxn and Company – JoVynn is a tax strategist and founder of Jaxn and Company, a firm that specializes in financial coaching and tax planning for small Black-owned businesses.

Dr. Lauren Josephs, Visionary Vanguard Group, Inc. – Dr. Josephs is the Vice President and COO of Visionary Vanguard Group, Inc., an independent consulting firm that provides research, evaluation, education and training services to organizations.

Brielle James, founder of BrieHive – Brielle is a credit repair expert that offers full consumer and business credit services to leaders. She will bring her knowledge of credit and maximizing passive income.

Claudia Summers – Claudia is an entrepreneur and has been a registered nurse for over 20 years. She is passionate about teaching aspiring entrepreneurs how to successfully start and scale Personal Care Homes.

Rosezena Pierce, founder of RJ Pierce Law Group – Rosezena is the founder and lead attorney of the nation’s leading trademark boutique, RJ Pierce Law Group. Her firm provides accessible trademark services that help entertainers and entrepreneurs build and protect their businesses’ value.

This event is projected to sell out. Tickets start at $600 and can be purchased by visiting https://www.globalpowertour.com.

About Global Power Tour

Global Power Tour is a 30-city business conference created specifically for women entrepreneurs and hosted by the 11-year-old consulting firm, Women CEO Project, and founder Kristi Jackson-Muhammad.