Setyl, SaaS Based Devices and Subscription Management Platform, Lists with Comparesoft

Setyl, who offer a simple and effective way to track assets, equipment, software subscriptions and other agreements, lists with Comparesoft.

University of Cambridge, eEnergy, LAKA, Inspiretec, meltmedia, Optibus, Syngenta Group and hundreds of other businesses use Setyl for efficiency and cost optimisation.

Setyl was founded in June 2020 with a vision to put organisations back in control of their costs; without costing a fortune. Setyl’s intuitive user interface means that staff can easily transition from spreadsheets and shared folders without the need for training. Staff can use their phone’s QR code reader to scan the integral asset labels to access Asset profiles, update information, complete inspections and store documentation. The survey function along with integration with accounting packages ensures full use of subscriptions and agreements. There are no hidden costs or complex pricing structures.

Milorad Doljanin from Setyl said: “Setyl provides a great solution for organisations who are looking to manage their assets, equipment, software and other agreements. Most companies start their research with comparison websites and after trialling a few options, we found Comparesoft’s leads to be most effective. We are impressed by the volume and the quality of the leads so we have doubled down our commitment with them.”

Used by Nike, McLaren, Shell, GE and 6000 such companies, Comparesoft is an Ad-free B2B software marketplace. Using Artificial and human intelligence, Comparesoft recommends software products that are based on software buyer’s requirements.

Prasanna Kulkarni, CEO of Comparesoft said: “Setyl is a very impressive and clean product. The look, feel and navigation of Setyl is going to help its users to make full use of the product and gain some impressive efficiencies. We are already seeing some meaningful results from our partnership. Very glad to be recommending Setyl to software buyers on Comparesoft.”

Comparesoft is backed by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.

About Comparesoft Ltd

Comparesoft is a London based AI-driven Software Recommender.