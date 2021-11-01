Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi calls upon Coal India Ltd To Ensure 18 days’ coal stock with power plants by November end

Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi urged Coal India Ltd (CIL)and its subsidiaries to make all out efforts to ensure at least 18days’ coal stock with thermal power plants by November end this year. Addressing the 47th foundation day function of CIL virtually, Minister Shri Joshi called upon CIL to attain one billion ton production by the end of the year 2024. He directed the CMDs of coal PSUs to formulate revised targetsand detailed strategy to attain this goal.

The Minister pointed out that international coal prices has increased more than three times recently which resulted in 38 per cent decrease in coal imports to India. At the same time, electricity demand has gone upby more than 24 percent indicative of robust economic growth.Complimenting the dedicated man power of CIL, Shri Pralhad Joshi recalled his recent visits to coal mines in different parts of the country. He said that even during lockdown daysdue to Covid-19, coal warriors worked round the clock to ensure the energy security of the nation.

Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Shri RaosahebPatilDanve who also addressed the foundation day and award ceremony virtually, underlinedthe need to make use of the huge coal deposits available in the country. The Minister congratulated CIL for the recent excellent performance and the efforts put in during Covid-19 pandemic especially in the social responsibility sector.

Highlighting the stellar role played by CIL and subsidiaries in overcoming the recent shortage in coal supply, Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal congratulated the leadership of CIL.

During the 47th Foundation Day celebrations held today at CIL HQ, Kolkata , the CMD of the national miner Shri Pramod Agrawal gave away corporate awards in different categories like safety, environment management, coal production and off take, CSR initiative etc. to different coal PSUs.

