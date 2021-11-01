Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading during October 2021 for Indian Railways

Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading during October, 2021 for Indian Railways.

On mission mode, Indian Railways’ Freight loading for October 2021 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.Indian Railways loading was 117.34million tonnes which is 7.63% higher compare to last year’s loading for the same period (109.01 million tonnes).In this period, Indian Railways earned Rs. 12311.46 crores from freight loading which is also 18.19% higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 10416.60 crores).

During October, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 117.34 million tonnes which includes 54.65 million tonnes of coal, 12.80 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.30 million tonnes of foodgrains, 4.18 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.97 million tonnes of mineral oil and 7.37 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

*****

RKJ/M

(Release ID: 1768480)

Visitor Counter : 297





