Sandra Fernández O’Hare selected as Top Educator of the Year by IAOTP

Sandra Fernández O’Hare, retired Educator for the Cinnabar Elementary School District in Petaluma was recently chosen to receive the Educator of the Year award for 2021 -2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the field of Education.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations and contributions to their communities.

With more than 40 years of professional experience, Ms. O’Hare has certainly proven herself as accomplished and she is an expert Educator. She is a dynamic, results driven leader who has demonstrated success and professionalism throughout her entire career. In 2005 she retired from the Cinnabar Elementary School District in Petaluma, Sonoma County in California.

Her impressive repertoire of past roles include her teaching at several public schools throughout California and New York. She taught classes for Chapman College, Santa Rosa Junior College, and Colegio Salesianio in Rota, Spain. Ms. O’Hare is a Bilingual Language Development Specialist, and was an Adult Education Instructor in Guam, Mariana Islands and at the Spanish Speaking Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Before embarking on her career in education, Ms. O’Hare had interest in becoming a translator or interpreter for the United Nations. When she decided to establish her role as a Teacher, this allowed her to work and travel for her husband’s career as a naval officer. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY and a Master of Arts from the University of San Francisco. Ms. O’Hare completed her junior year abroad at the University of Madrid with Georgetown School of Foreign Service, and translated a book titled “Isabel la Católica for the Museum of Decorative Arts in Madrid. In 1990, she became a Sarah D. Barder fellow at Johns Hopkins University and in 1996 she received a National Endowment for the Humanities stipend for Harvard University.

Ms. O’Hare has had personal and professional affiliations with the Boy Scouts of America in Petaluma and Monterey, CA and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. She was an active member of the American Red Cross for the Asian Relief Committee in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Since 2008, she has served as a docent for the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance at Shollenberger Park in Petaluma, CA. She was a member of the Adult Literacy League, the Summer Science Connections Institute at Sonoma State University, the math curriculum committee and the Sonoma County Math Project.

Over the course of her educational career, Ms. O’Hare has been active with the National Education Association, California Retired Teachers Association, American Association of University Women and Delta Kappa Gamma. She has served as President of Gamma Tau and Area Director of DKG. She was a member and Past President of Club Hispano-Americano of Petaluma.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. O’Hare has received awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to Education. This year she will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and for the Lifetime Achievement award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Ms. O’Hare has been recognized and included in Marquis’ Who’s Who in America, in American Education, and American Women.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Ms. O’Hare for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is brilliant at what she does, has tremendous foresight and continues to educate those she serves. We are looking forward to meeting her at the gala and she will make an amazing asset to our organization.”

Looking back, Ms. O’Hare attributes her success to her perseverance, her integrity and her highly regarded reputation for her diversified career in Education. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, Ms. O’Hare hopes to encourage others to pursue a career in education.

