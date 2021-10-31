Author Marlene F Cheng Releases New Romance Novel

A doctor-patient romantic encounter.
Complications compound.
The charismatic hockey player is married with children.
Fearing media fodder,
the conniving young doctor schemes to conceal her prize.
Indecision brings the unsuspecting athletic lover to his knees.
Despair tears him to his wits end.
He must choose:
To abandon his loving family
Or
To forsake his hearts fathomless desire.
Warm, psychologically introspective, culturally and spiritually revealing, and filled with the gentle flow of interconnected lives Diane Donovan, Author/Editor, California Bookwatch
Enjoyable read from start to finish! A unique intertwining of cultures, events, and emotions. Cant wait for the next book! 5 stars on Amazon, Dr. Diana, DDM
Holy Cow! I would never have guessed Genevas last secretbrilliant! Joyce, a fan, Canada
a gripping novel that explores the depths and dimensions of human life a must read for everyone. Maria Beltran for Readers Favorite
Temptation and Surrender: A Secret Love Child Romance is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Information:
Temptation and Surrender: A Secret Love Child Romance
Love is Forever, Book One
By Marlene F Cheng
Published: September 2021
ISBN: 979-8475892787
ASIN: B09GTHW5PB
Pages: 292
Genre: Romance, Women’s Fiction, Drama
Romance, Women’s Fiction, Drama, Temptation and Surrender, Love is Forever, Marlene F Cheng
