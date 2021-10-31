Black Pumpkin, A Scary Horror Movie to Stream for this Halloween Weekend

On October 31st, two small town preteens accidentally awaken an evil entity that has been dormant for decades; they are forced to survive against a monster known as ‘Bloody Bobby’.

This film is a cross between Stranger Things meets The Goonies.

Director: Ryan McGonagle



Produced by: Triangle Road Entertainment

Cast: Matt Rife, Ellie Patrikios, Grayson Kilpatrick, Dogen Eyeler, Jo Osmond, Connor Weil, Ryan Poole, Malaak Hattab, Jordyn Lucas, Alix Lane, Brittany Belt, Tasha Dixon, Jacques Derosena, Curt Clendenin, Shaeda Moghaddam.

Black Pumpkin is available on streaming services, including Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play Movies & TV and Apple TV.

