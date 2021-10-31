Kingofcards has been Pioneer and Sets Acrylic and Laser Cut Card Design Trends

Kingofcards is one of the most prominent website for finding the most amazing Invitation cards for events like wedding, anniversary, housewarming etc., and now Kingofcards has set another trend in the acrylic and laser cut card designs.

Laser cut card is made of self texture metallic paper and has self floral texture on it. It has a laser cut work done on normal card or on MDF boards. Kingofcards has variety of invitation cards design but adopting the acrylic and laser cut cards design are now catching up trends. Other than acrylic and laser cut cards, Kingofcards offers various types of cards such as:



 Single sheet cards



 Designer wedding cards



 Padding cards



 Scroll Wedding cards



 Handmade wedding cards



 Personal cards



 Laser cut cards



 Acrylic cards

Kingofcards has invitations for every occasion and at every price range. They also offer add-on items like thambulya bags, potli bags, and other return gift items to be provided to guests for their delightful presence in marriage.



Also been are offering trendy MDF design cards and acrylic design invitation cards which is very new in this segments especially the acrylic cards with transparent and acrylic cards with golden shades design. These cards design is very unique and eye catching.



Go and place your order today. For more info, visit https://kingofcards.in/!

Contact Details



Landline: 080 40912931, 080 40934283



Email ID: hello ( @ ) kingofcards dot in

About the Company:



King of Cards believes that an unforgettable event begins with a memorable invitation card. King of Cards is one-stop shop for invitation cards as we have extensive range of invitation cards across all segment, price range, event and theme. You can browse the entire collection in our website(kingofcards.in) or can physically check entire collection of invitation card at our company owned outlet in Bangalore. Further, our entire collection of low to mid-range segment invitation cards are also available at 800 retail outlets across the country.

