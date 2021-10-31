Ruiz Returns To Jovenville

After Jovenville in 2019, Ruiz continued to stay in touch and collaborate in a freelance capacity. Now that he has returned as a full-time team member, he will be responsible for monitoring industry trends and leading the strategy and creative direction for all projects. Future assignments on the teams docket include producing engaging brands, marketing strategies, and annual reports. Ruiz will also nurture up-and-coming talent to help support Jovenvilles future design and creative needs. Im looking forward to taking more of a leadership role, working with different designers, directing them and helping them reach their full potential, he said. I am also learning more about the business side of design working with budgets, communicating with clients and ensuring theyre happy.
Outside the office, Ruizs favorite creative outlets include cooking, writing music and playing guitar.
We are thrilled to welcome Andy back after being away for a while, said Orozco. Hes grown tremendously, and Im pleased to be a mentor as he evolves into an industry leader.
