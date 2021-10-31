Ruiz Returns To Jovenville

After Jovenville in 2019, Ruiz continued to stay in touch and collaborate in a freelance capacity. Now that he has returned as a full-time team member, he will be responsible for monitoring industry trends and leading the strategy and creative direction for all projects. Future assignments on the teams docket include producing engaging brands, marketing strategies, and annual reports. Ruiz will also nurture up-and-coming talent to help support Jovenvilles future design and creative needs. Im looking forward to taking more of a leadership role, working with different designers, directing them and helping them reach their full potential, he said. I am also learning more about the business side of design  working with budgets, communicating with clients and ensuring theyre happy.

Outside the office, Ruizs favorite creative outlets include cooking, writing music and playing guitar.

We are thrilled to welcome Andy back after being away for a while, said Orozco. Hes grown tremendously, and Im pleased to be a mentor as he evolves into an industry leader.

