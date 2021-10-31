Books By Ginny Davis is releasing a new horror novel: The Oaks on the Glen

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE OAKS ON THE GLEN

Book by GINNY DAVIS

Illustrations by ANDREA CHURCHVILLE

Published by POWER2EXCEL

“The first few pages really set the stage for the mystery to come. I can’t wait to read the story that lies ahead!”

Lisa Evans

“This is a page turner. Delicious details, suspenseful plot and thorough character development- enthralling from the very first page.”

Erin Johnson

Dena has just moved into a beautiful apartment complex with modern amenities, swimming pools and a lush forest bordering the property. She is excited to live closer to her job so she can save money on gas and cut down the wear and tear on her car.

Dena soon learns that she is not alone in her new home. She begins to experience strange events which are minor at first. Then she learns that her neighbors are also having unusual encounters.

These happenings become more intense, terrifying, and ultimately, life threatening for Dena and her neighbors. Will they all survive the entity that is invading their lives and homes?

The Oaks on the Glen by Ginny Davis

Published date: August 12, 2021

ISBN 978-1-7369065-0-7

5 x 8 Softcover $14.99

For More Information and to place an Order

Go to: www.booksbyginnydavis.com

Media contact: booksbyginnydavis@gmail.com

Available on Amazon and Kindle