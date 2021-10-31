Proud Immigrant Sisters Celebrate 10 Years in Business: Boral Agency

HOUSTON – Oct. 29, 2021 – PRLog — With only $300 and resilient personalities, the Boral sisters are proud to celebrate ten years in business.

These women have a long history of entrepreneurship, including working together to run their mother’s English tutoring business in Bolivia after losing her battle with cancer, which gave them the grit and determination needed to move to Houston and launch their agency with limited resources in 2011.

Boral Agency has come a long way since its humble start in 2011. They currently work with various B2B and B2C businesses, including those in the manufacturing, technology, construction, education, engineering, and healthcare industries. The agency has also received recognition from many prestigious organizations.

In 2015, Boral Agency was recognized by the Houston Hispanic Chamber and received the Emerging Business of the Year award. In 2016, the team was also invited to speak at the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL’s Playbook for Success Program.

In 2017, they decided to rebrand to Boral Agency to make it easier to identify them as a full-service marketing and branding agency. That same year, the Houston Business Journal recognized the company in an article about their business where they described the company as “an agency that helps business owners succeed.”

In this in-depth interview, Patricia Boral emphasized that she, her sister, and their team are committed to inspiring both women-owned businesses and businesses in general. They want to help other entrepreneurs see that it is “possible to live your dream and follow your passion.”

She added that they are unique because they “truly care about the business owner” and aim to become part of the team. That way, they can assist with every element of their client’s marketing and advertising strategies and help them achieve their unique marketing and advertising goals.

Over the last ten years, the Boral sisters and their team have reimagined over 100 brands, redesigned over 200 websites, and worked hard to build a successful business with an iron-clad reputation. Some of their clients have been with them for the last nine years. One look at the company’s website, specifically the “Our Work (https://www.boralagency.com/ our-work/)” page, shows future clients what Boral Agency is capable of and how their services can benefit businesses of all kinds.

Boral Agency helps businesses magnify their brand presence to increase sales with cross-channel branding and digital marketing strategies geared to maximize their Return on Investment. Some of the marketing services they offer include the following:

● Branding Strategy and Design

● Inbound Marketing Strategies

● Digital Transformation

● Video Marketing

● Online Advertising

● UX Website Design

● UX / UI Mobile Design

● Content Writing

“We truly care about our clients, and that’s why our method is so different. We become partners, team members, and constant collaborators who thrive on delivering tangible results for long-time success.” – Brenda Boral.

The company is also committed to giving back to entrepreneurs in the Houston area and beyond. They offer a variety of webinars and seminars, as well as free Facebook Live tutorials, to teach other business owners (and future business owners) what they need to know to run a successful company and navigate all kinds of marketing-related obstacles.

Those who want to partner with Boral Agency can visit their website: www.boralagency.com, call them at 832-408-7439 or send an email to team@boralagency.com.