Horse in Pink Pajamas to Inspire #InnerBeauty at NYC World Premiere “SAVING SANTALAND” on Nov 9

Regal Cinema on Tues. Nov. 9 – Red Carpet to host Celebrities, Luxury Brands, ie. to Save Hometown Theaters through a New Christmas Tradition Re-Releasing 2020’s Best Seller Family, Christmas Comedy Movie “The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND.”

FAMILY CHRISTMAS COMEDY MOVIE “Saving Santaland”

NEW YORK – Oct. 29, 2021 – PRLog — Interviews with The Farmer and The Belle‘s star Belle Winters (Jenn Gotzon, Oscar-Nom’d Frost/Nixon) and the movie’s picture horse will take place outside in Times Square around Regal Cinema, 247 W. 42nd St, NYC from 5:00pm to 5:30p. Gotzon will speak on why our value is not based on our physical appearance, but on how we love one another. The movie’s message inspires #InnerBeauty and overwhelming impacted women 34-65.

The World Premiere for The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND is presented by Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM) a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry founded on Christian beliefs and values. The evening will take place on the second floor of Regal Cinema. Doors open at 6pm with Red Carpet from 6:15pm to 7:15pm. Followed by Christmas festivities, screening, gift bags, #InnerBeauty jewelry, books and merchandise from the movie.

A fan favorite Christmas movie — Amazon Best Seller (New Releases in Romance, Nov 17 – Dec 29. 2020) and award-winning best ensemble cast, direction. and script — the family, Christmas comedy movie, The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland (TV-G) is releasing in hand-picked theaters nationwide Nov. 19 bringing local communities back together. Most showings will have church youth groups sing Christmas carols coupled with a nearby bookstore selling gifts to the movie-goers for the Christmas season. Ugly Christmas sweaters add to the fun.

“Our hope is local businesses will go back into the black after a post-pandemic struggle. With only 30% of movie goers returning in 2021 independent theater’s doors are under threat of closing. We pray families from kiddos to grands will experience nostalgia as they usher in the Spirit of Christmas together watching our family Christmas comedy, The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland at their home-town theater. Let’s make a new Christmas tradition together!” states husband and wife producing duo and stars of the The Farmer and The Belle, Gotzon and Jim E. Chandler (Stranger Things).

Trailer and critics feedback http://www.thefarmerandthebelle.net/ movie.

Sponsors include Zun Royal Group with partnerships worldwide, ie. Vogue China, Shinshot Media in Beijing, etc; Inspiration TV, a beacon of light in more than 200 nations via www.inspirationtv.com, and Kay’s Acres and Harmonia Equestrian training up horses in the Harmony Horsemanship discipline

USHM welcomes all to evaluate their options for Open Enrollment. Open Enrollment, acts as an opportunity where individuals and families can make changes to their existing health plans or sign up for new coverage ahead of the Saturday, January 15, 2022 deadline. For more information please visit www.uhsm.com.