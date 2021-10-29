Toppen Shopping Centre Launches ‘Soulmates’ To Connect Young Entrepreneurs And Startups With Flexible Spaces For Their Businesses

Soulmates currently houses six unique spaces with different concepts and sizes to cater to freelance beauty and wellness therapists including beauticians, make-up artists, and masseurs. In addition, a studio is available with full-length wall mirrors, creating an ideal venue for fitness, dance or yoga instructors to hold classes for the Johor Bahru community. Art teachers and event planners can also utilise the studio for master classes, workshops and events. Rental rates start from only RM10 per hour with a minimum 2-hour booking with no deposit payment required.

As the market economy starts to reopen, many individuals and entrepreneurs are actively looking for opportunities to recover or start their own business and meet their customers in a safe way. With the challenging business landscape, they are also looking for event spaces at an affordable price, low risk, with minimal preparations and flexibility. We believe Soulmates is a perfect match for the needs of everyone from young entrepreneurs, small businesses, retail professionals to event organizers and more, says Vasilisa Kuznetsova, Centre Manager at Toppen Shopping Centre.

At Toppen, customers safety and well-being are always the main priority. Staying safe in the wake of the pandemic is important, hence frequent deep cleaning and sanitising between use is the safety standard for Soulmates. The overall Soulmates experience and environment is designed to address concerns of social distancing and sanitation to keep the visitors and service providers safe.

In the upcoming stages, the team is looking forward to making Soulmates available to more service providers and expanding the offer to other shopping centres under the Ikano Centres portfolio.

Soulmates is available for booking at Toppen starting 25 October 2021, for usage from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Soulmates customers must be fully vaccinated and have passed the mandatory 14 or 28 days to join, depending on the type of vaccination. A minimum booking time of 2 hours per session is required, with a minimum 2-hour advanced booking prior to start time, subjected to availability.

In conjunction with the launch of Soulmates, enjoy rental-free booking from 25 October to 7 November 2021. Only a cleaning fee of RM10 per session is chargeable. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information please visit https://soulmates.my/, call us at 07-277 3188 or visit us at Toppen Shopping Centre at 33A, Jalan Harmonium, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor.

About Toppen Shopping Centre



Toppen Shopping Centre is a 1.25 million square foot meeting place anchored by the first IKEA store outside of the Klang Valley. The rooftop, known as The Topp, is home to the first-of-its-kind community hub with everything from skateboarding and rock-climbing to alfresco dining and cinema. The centre is one among the portfolio of centres owned by Ikano Retail. Together with IKEA Tebrau, Toppen delivers a fun day out for the many people of Southern Malaysia and beyond.

About Ikano Centres



Our portfolio of shopping centres are the hearts and hubs of our communities, creating a better everyday life for the 100 million visitors who visit us every year. Together with our IKEA stores, we create meeting places for friends and families to have a safe and fun day out. We also develop land and invest in residential, office and other types of real estate to create vibrant destinations where people can live, work and play. With strong ambitions to grow our portfolio, we currently operate five meeting places in Malaysia and Thailand including IPC and MyTOWN in Kuala Lumpur, Toppen in Johor Bahru, the first phase of a shopping centre in Batu Kawan, Penang, and Megabangna in Bangkok. We are part of Ikano Retail, the only IKEA franchisee in the world owned by the Kamprad family that founded IKEA. To learn more, visit our Ikano Centres WEBSITE or LINKEDIN page.

For media enquiries, please contact:



Nicole Tong



Marketing Manager



+6012 945 8808



nicolekaikee.tong ( @ ) ikano dot asia

###