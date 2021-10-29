Old World Wine vs. New World Wine: What’s The Difference and How To Best Enjoy Them

Whats the difference between old world wine and new world wine?

The thing that separates new world wine from old world wine is figuring out where some of the more modern winemaking traditions originated from.

If you want to know how to enjoy each variety best, then you must first learn how each would satisfy your preference.

Location

Location is crucial. Old world wines are made in countries that are associated with the wine’s birthplace. Typically, this would be the Middle East and Europe. The countries would include Switzerland, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Israel, Lebanon, Romania, Georgia, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany.

As for new world wine, this originated from countries that are considered colonies, which would include the United States of America. These countries typically have hotter climates. It has an effect on new world wines as they are more fuller bodied, higher in alcohol, and have a much more fruity flavour. Countries that produce new world wine include Chile, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and the U.S.

Taste

A wine merchant York would say that, in terms of taste, old world wine tends to have a lower alcohol level, less fruity flavour, has a lighter body, and a higher level of acidity and minerality. This is because the wine is produced in a much cooler climate. A wine merchant in York will be able to pinpoint locations throughout Europe that are known to make rich and fruity wine.

As for new world wines, these are fuller body, lower in acidity, higher alcohol level, and a very pronounced fruity flavour. This type of wine is easier to produce in places with hotter climates.

Winemaking traditions

If you ask a wine merchant York, what makes a good wine? They will answer the wines ability to “influence” the entire world. A good example would be France’s Bordeaux. This is considered the definition of a “balanced wine” for centuries and the whole world knows it. Truly, winemaking traditions in France have shaped how wine is produced around the globe.

As for new world wine, theyll look at these traditions and rules made by old world winemakers are downright break said rules. New world wine will copy old world winemaking traditions but then they will innovate.

