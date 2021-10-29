Saitech Inc. successfully contracts with BAE Systems supporting the US National Defense

Saitech Inc has successfully implemented and deployed many IT contracts for BAE systems Information Solutions Inc based in VA. Saitech Inc technical support team has assisted BAE systems with virtualization, computing and communications systems. We implemented VMware virtualization software licensing, support and subscription services for the US Air Force Research Laboratory and the United States Department of Justice, US Marshalls office valued at over $150K. Also, successfully completed a conference communications project, providing world class Poly Video Conference kit Eagle Eye IV system. This contract is valued at over $130K and offered over 15% cost savings.

Saitech Inc has assisted BAE Systems in meeting and exceeding their small business sub -contracting guidelines as well has offered tremendous cost savings to BAE as well as the US taxpayer.

The Air Force Projects had a DPAS rating as they were needed in field in support of National Defense. Whenever a DPAS rating appears in the DPAS Rating Field on our Purchase Order, it means that it is a rated order certified for national defense, emergency preparedness, and energy program use, and we are required to follow all the requirements of the Defense Priorities and Allocations System regulation.

BAE Systems, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, an international defense, aerospace and security company which delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services.

About Saitech Inc

Saitech Inc is an innovative value-added supplier for information technology hardware, software, supply chain services to support cloud computing, data center management, data storage, rugged mobility devices, marine electronics, and office equipment. Saitech Inc provides a total solution to IT acquisitions by providing multi-vendor hardware and software along with significant pre-sale and post-sale services. We provide significant value-added services consisting of configuration consulting and design, systems integration, installation of multi-vendor computer equipment, customization of hardware, product technical support, maintenance, and end-user support.