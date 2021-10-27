InnerPlant’s Shely Aronov Named to Meaningful Business List of 100 Business Leaders Tackling the World’s Most Pressing Issues

Meaningful Business, a global platform for leaders combining profit and purpose, today recognizes Shely Aronov, CEO and co-founder of InnerPlant, as a Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) leader for 2021. The award program identifies and celebrates the leaders globally who are combining profit and purpose to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The 3rd edition of the MB100, sponsored by EY, received over 500 nominations from 75 countries following a global nomination process. Curated by an expert panel of 21 judges, each nominee was scored across five key areas: Durability, Impact, Innovation, Leadership, and Scope.

The 100 business leaders include corporate CEOs, entrepreneurs, micro-entrepreneurs, sustainability leaders, functional heads, and impact investors from 33 countries. Industries that dominate the list include healthcare, financial services, agriculture, energy, and education.

The worlds population depends on large-scale agriculture for food but the widespread, blanket use of chemicals to fertilize and control pathogens drives a cycle of increasing costs and lower yields that degrades the environment, explains Aronov. Todays recognition by the MB100 is strong validation of the values driving InnerPlant to combine a better business model for farmers with better outcomes for consumers and the environment.

Aronov founded InnerPlant in 2018 with the vision of revolutionizing farming for a growing planet by developing genetically adapted living sensors that help farmers grow plants more sustainably, cutting their reliance on pesticides and fertilizer.

Farmers routinely see up to 20% of their harvests destroyed by pathogens that could have been controlled with earlier detection and more responsive, plant-specific interventions. InnerPlants approach to collecting data directly from plants and its use of advanced algorithms to process the data provides plant-by-plant status thats impractical using external sensors.

InnerPlant delivers this unprecedented flow of data by tapping plants natural defenses. Plants have evolved sophisticated defense mechanisms to protect themselves from environmental stresses. InnerPlant piggybacks on these signals by adding a safe protein, long studied for human consumption, to plants capabilities. When plants are thirsty, short of nutrients, or under attack by pests or fungi, they generate different optical signals that can be seen in daylight using common optical filters on devices ranging from an iPhone or tractor to a satellite.

Congratulations to Shely Aronov for being included in this years MB100, representing the best of what business and social innovation can be, says Tom Lytton-Dickie, founder and CEO of Meaningful Business. These leaders are dedicating their work to tackling the worlds most pressing issues, providing hope and inspiration to us all.

Meaningful Business is devoted to creating a unified platform for these leaders to collaborate and share knowledge in order to amplify their positive impact in support of the UN 2030 agenda.

“It was an honor to join the judging panel for the Meaningful Business 100 award, adds Stasia Mitchell, EYs Global Entrepreneurship Leader. I truly believe that todays most innovative leaders are those who are driven by purpose to impact, looking to achieve long-term value for the world with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusiveness. This group represents all of that and more. Congratulations to the class of 2021.

Todays award comes on the heels of InnerPlants recent launch of InnerCircle – a network of highly experienced, highly successful farmers collaborating to influence the future of seed technology.

