Canada – Remembrance Day Sentry Program selection announced

Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The selection of the 2021 members of the Remembrance Day Sentry Program has been announced by the Acting Chief of the Defence Staff, General Wayne D. Eyre.



The Remembrance Day Sentry Program was created in 1998 to publicly recognize outstanding Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members from both the Regular and the Reserve Force, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), for their dedication, professionalism, and performance in service to Canada.



Six CAF members and one RCMP officer received the distinction of being chosen from all those nominated across the country to play an important role during this year’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.



Program participants have been honoured with this important ceremonial duty based on criteria such as deployment experience, community involvement, physical fitness, and their record of conduct.

The following personnel have been selected to form the vigil for the event this year:

Royal Canadian Navy Sentry Commander: Petty Officer Second Class Jacob Russell, Personnel Coordination Centre (Pacific), Esquimalt, B.C.

Canadian Army Sentry: Corporal Justin George, 1 Combat Engineer Regiment, Edmonton, Alta.

Royal Canadian Air Force Sentry: Corporal William Jodoin, 21 Aerospace Control & Warning Squadron, North Bay, Ont.

Special Operations Forces Sentry: Master Corporal Dany Drapeau-Guay, Canadian Special Operations Training Centre, Petawawa, Ont.

Military Personnel Command Nursing Officer Sentry: Lieutenant (Navy) Debra Fredericks, Canadian Forces Trauma Training Centre (West), Vancouver, B.C.

RCMP Sentry: Corporal Rielly Knock, F Division, Saskatoon, Sask.

Special Guest of the Acting Chief of the Defence Staff: Corporal Nick Kerr, Canadian Armed Forces Transition Group, Edmonton, Alta.

Program participants are available for interviews upon request.

“The sentries chosen for this year’s Remembrance Day Sentry Program continue to epitomize the very best of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Thank you for your outstanding dedication and service. Congratulations to each of you, Canada is immensely proud of you.”

General Wayne D. Eyre, Acting Chief of the Defence Staff

“The Remembrance Day Sentry Program publicly acknowledges the dedication, effort, professionalism, and performance of those who serve Canada and all Canadians. We congratulate those selected this year for the honour of representing your country at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day.”

Major-General Lise Bourgon, Acting Commander, Military Personnel Command

