California’s Secretary of Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, Lourdes Castro Ramírez to address Ventura County webinar November 17th

On November 17th, at 11:00 a.m., Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is hosting a free virtual, educational event, featuring leading industry viewpoints on the future of affordable housing. Guest Speaker Ramírez will discuss the current changing landscape and future of safe, affordable housing.

Ramírez leads and oversees 11 entities responsible for expanding affordable housing, developing comprehensive solutions to end homelessness, guarding civil rights protections, regulating banking and financial services, and strengthening consumer protections with the licensing of 4 million working professionals.

Cabrillo EDC leaders and residents will also discuss Cabrillo EDCs innovations in affordable housing for over 40 years. Founded in 1981 as a radical response to the lack of farmworker housing, Cabrillo celebrates families and homes. Cabrillo EDC has been making dreams come true, one home at a time, and we are thrilled to celebrate our Ruby Anniversary this year with Guest Speaker Ramírez, said Chief Executive Officer Margarita H. De. Escontrias. We believe home is more than a place to live, it is a quality of life. Cabrillo EDC is excited to be a part of the changing landscape of affordable housingincreasing access to safe, affordable housing for our community.

The Port of Hueneme is proud to contribute to the economic health of the region, bringing $1.7 billion in economic activity and creating 15,834 trade-related jobs, said Jason T. Hodge, President, Oxnard Harbor District/Port of Hueneme. Affordable housing is a critical component to a thriving economy, and we are honored to work with CEDC (Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation) and their mission in providing comprehensive housing services and facilitating self-sufficiency in our strong communities. We celebrate their 40th year of service, and look forward to 40 more.

IF YOU GO:

November 17th 11:00 a.m.

FREE to all; Secretary Ramírezs remarks will be live.

You can register free on the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporations website or click here.

ABOUT Secretary Ramírez:



California Secretary Ramírez currently serves on the California Strategic Growth Council, the California Housing Finance Agency Board, chairs the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council, and has been actively engaged in the states COVID-19 response and recovery serving on the Governors Business and Jobs Taskforce. Ramirez worked at Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation as a Community Planner from 1996-1999.

About Cabrillo EDC:



Founded in 1981, Cabrillo EDC’s early roots were in response to a farmworker community’s demand for secure housing. Recognized as a leader in affordable housing statewide and nationally, Cabrillo EDC has worked to contribute to positive and sustainable change in the region and improve the quality of life for thousands of residents by providing affordable home communities, resources, social opportunities, and educational programs. We are grateful for our generous donors and sponsors like the Port of Hueneme, said de. Escontrias. Community support goes towards CEDC resident programs including homework clubs, adult empowerment, nutrition and fitness, youth leadership development and more.

Cabrillo EDC is the largest developer of affordable homes in Ventura County, managing 1,137 homes at 24 properties and future projects in development. To date, the corporation has built 48 multifamily and single-family developments throughout Ventura County. In addition to the educational programs and community services, Cabrillo EDC has awarded $3,250 in community-building mini grants and $77,400 in student scholarships. They look forward to future projects, which include the completion of 58 units for farmworkers and veterans in South Oxnard, and 50 units for seniors in Buellton, CA.

