Westland Investors Announces the Acquisition of Fairwood Apartments and upcoming rebrand in Beaverton, Portland

Westland Investors announced today the purchase of Fairwood Apartments, located at 6200 SW Hall Blvd, Beaverton, OR. The investment group will rebrand the upgraded building to Vose. The property houses 49 two bedroom, one bathroom units averaging around 825 sq feet each. The second story boasts a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood and an open layout. Designed in the 1960s, the property has unique design elements from that time period such as an iconic sawtooth roof line.

While in the past few years the building has fallen into neglect, it has beautiful bones. Westland is planning both interior and exterior upgrades to the building with a new facade design in order to enhance each of the elements of the units. Westland is planning to redesign a functional community area as well and intends to enhance the existing “jewel box nature of the property with key upgrades. Westland plans to work closely with the residents to get their input into how to prioritize renovations in an effort to collectively transform the space into precisely what the community values.

Were thrilled to be adding Vose to our growing group of properties in the Portland area, said Carson Halley, Head of Business Development from Westland. Our in-house management company, Centro Management, will be able to provide immediate care and service to the residents there, and we are really looking forward to making meaningful improvements and upgrades in the coming months.

For more information about Vose or other Westland properties, please contact Carson Halley at info@westlandinvestors.com.

About Westland Investors:

Westland Investors focus for more than 40 years has been primarily in multi-family housing in the US Pacific Northwest with over 500 units and $250,000,000 under management. In addition, they own and operate a dedicated in-house property management company, Centro Management allowing for end-to-end service.

For press inquiries please contact:

Susan Moody

hello@george-moody.com

