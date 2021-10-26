Loredana Marciano Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication

Loredana Marciano, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government food services.

About Loredana Marciano

Loredana Marciano is the sales manager at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service which provides retail services to the U.S. Department of Defense internationally. Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) has gone where soldiers, airmen, and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued, tax-free goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. The AAFES is open to active duty or reserve uniformed and retired uniformed personnel, recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor, honorably discharged veterans when certified 100% disabled, military members of foreign nations when on duty with U.S. military service, and DOD civilians.

With over 20 years’ experience, Ms. Marciano manages the restaurant at a military base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She oversees all the staff and customer service. She has received numerous awards for her service.

Born August 18, 1972 in Padua, Italy, Loredana finish high school and attended some college. She is FMP Certified.

Ms. Marciano began her career in Italy working for Zanchetta clothing store before moving to the U.S. Loredana married Billy Joe (dec.) and has two children, Jessie and Mariacristina. In her spare time, she enjoys watching reality movies and spending as much time as possible at the beach.

“Benjamin Franklin once said, ‘Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.’ I think this is good advice for all of us. I carry these words with me every day at work.” – Loredana Marciano

