Canada – Statement by Minister Garneau on Sudan

October 25, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada strongly condemns the unconstitutional seizure of the government by the military in Sudan.

“This action is unacceptable and contrary to the will of the people of Sudan. We stand with the Sudanese people in their desire for a democratic future.

“We call on the military to stand down, honour the provisions of democratic transition and restore the transition process.”