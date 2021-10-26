Canada – Seizure of contraband at Collins Bay Institution

Kingston, Ontario – Correctional Service Canada

On October 21, 2021, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, several packages containing a quantity of drugs were seized at Collins Bay Institution, a multi-security facility.

The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $32,720.



