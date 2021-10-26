Canada – Lane reduction on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge.

For immediate release

Campbellton, New Brunswick, October 25, 2021 — Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Monday, November 1, at 7 am, to Friday, December 31, at 12 am

During this period, the bridge will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic. Traffic control persons or traffic lights will be controlling the circulation.

One sidewalk will remain open at all times for pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected. Motorists should expect short delays.



PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

