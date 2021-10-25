Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group Arranges the Sale of Arizona Commercial Land

Jeff Gorden of KW Commercial has arranged the sale of nearly five acres of Commercial Land in Glendale, Arizona. The site sold October 19, 2021. The property was entitled for development of a self-storage. Phoenix Commercial Brokers represented the Seller.

Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “It was our pleasure to represent an experienced storage developer in the acquisition of this site. Recently, our team has arranged the sale of multiple development sites such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”

Jeff Gorden, of KW Commercial is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) specializing in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. (www.gorden-group.com)

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.