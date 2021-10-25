Higher Ground Books & Media Releases “Quavers’ Wish” by Sarah Brady

Now available on Kindle and for paperback pre-order. In “Quavers’ Wish,” a shy duckling named Quavers is born without a right wing. Not having a right wing, Quavers struggles to keep up with the other ducklings. Quavers soon wishes he can be like the other ducklings with wings. One summer day, Quavers is told he must go to Bird School with the other ducklings. Unfortunately, on his first day of Bird School, things do not go as planned. Will Quavers ever be able to fit in and make friends with the other ducklings?

Sarah E. Brady lives in Hanover, Pennsylvania. These days she is attending college at Messiah University. She is majoring in Human Development and Family Science and minoring in communications. After college, she is planning to get a job working as a mental health advocate. In her free time, she loves spending time with her family and playing with her two cats (Hermione and Ginny).

Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God’s power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.

If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.