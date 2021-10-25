Eastvantage Turns Eleven: Intent on Becoming a Bigger Player in the BPO Industry

Executives and associates of Eastvantage converged virtually on Friday, October 15, 2021, to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the company. The joyous occasion served as an opportune time to commemorate the remarkable journey of the Euro-Filipino firm since its inception in 2010, and to reflect on its business direction.

Founder and Managing Director Joeri Timp, lauded the members of the Eastvantage team for their valued contribution towards the sustained growth of the company, particularly during the last 18 months. He attributed the recent successes to the culture of working with purpose, structure, and compliance, despite the majority of the team being remote due to the ongoing worldwide health crisis.

”Because of our culture, we are able to make it happen in a positive way. We are actually growing and Eastvantage is especially well-positioned to become a key player in the Philippine BPO industry,” Timp said.

Timp explained that the BPO industry is growing faster than ever before, and that Eastvantage is riding on the wave. “We intend to follow the market and grow accordingly. There are more things coming our way,” he promised.

Eastvantage values the contributions of its team members to its success. It promotes inclusivity, transparency, and open communication, and as part of the celebration, the company held pre-event activities which encouraged the employees to bring up suggestions, ask questions, and share their Eastvantage work life stories. The most engaging submissions were given special prizes. Long-serving and top performing employees were also recognized and given special awards during the event proper.

Eastvantage CEO Kamal Asarpota congratulated the team for the impressive performance. “Although the targets set were initially thought to be crazy, the team has surpassed expectations,” he said, referring to the surpassed 2021 headcount target as early as October.

He is confident that as long as everyone keeps pursuing objectives within the company’s core values, Eastvantage will continue to thrive and advance against the competition.

“Foster curiosity, experiment, be willing to change, and use facts and data in making decisions. With self-discipline and our #OCC mantra – Ownership, Communication, and Collaboration, we can never go wrong,” Asarpota advised.

As requested by loyal clients, Eastvantage is currently considering expansion in other parts of the Philippines and beyond, particularly in Bulgaria and India. The goal is to become a larger industry player within the next few years.

