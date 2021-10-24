JT Legal Group Helps Plaintiff Recover $1.25 Million From Transportation Accident

JT Legal Group, a law firm specializing in personal injury, has successfully obtained a $1.25 million settlement in a car accident case that involved an improper left turn.

The accident took place on January 9th, 2019 at 7:20 a.m. The plaintiff, a middle school student, was in the passenger seat while his friend was driving down Broadway in the city of San Diego. The defendant, also driving on Broadway, abruptly made a left turn in front of them, causing the driver to T-bone the side of the defendant’s vehicle. The plaintiff’s windshield shattered against his face causing multiple lacerations. The injuries, which resulted in scars across the victims face, caused depression and low self esteem due to people making fun of him; his grades also dropped as a result.

Every year more than 38,000 people die in motor vehicle accidents, 22% of all motor vehicle accidents are caused by improper left turns. The plaintiff was blessed to walk away with only minor cuts and bruises.

We spoke with the plaintiff recently and discovered that he successfully graduated high school after falling behind due to the accident. He stated that once he turns eighteen in October, he will use the money from the settlement to buy his parents a home.

Attorney Michael Avanesian worked closely with his client and victoriously settled this case for $1.25 million. JT Legal Group's goal is to alleviate the stress of financial burdens that accidents can present, while working with you to get your life back on track.